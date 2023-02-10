Janmark provided an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Janmark reached the 10-assist mark with a helper on Evander Kane's second-period tally. The apple ended Janmark's four-game point drought, though he also missed two games in that span due to an illness. The 30-year-old Swede has provided solid play in all zones for the Oilers, racking up 14 points, 47 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 36 contests.