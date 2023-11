Janmark (shoulder) was added to the long-term injured reserve list Wednesday.

Janmark hasn't played since Oct. 26, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. That would allow him to return as soon as Nov. 22 versus Carolina. The 30-year-old has no points in seven contests this season. Edmonton also summoned Adam Erne and Raphael Lavoie on Wednesday, and the two forwards are likely to draw into the lineup while Janmark and Dylan Holloway (lower body) are injured.