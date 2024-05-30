Janmark scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Janmark's goal at 14:31 of the second period was the first special-teams tally for either team in the series. It also stood as the game-winner as the Oilers evened the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece. The 31-year-old forward has been limited to a bottom-six role this postseason, earning four points, 13 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances while offering steady defensive play.