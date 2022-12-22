Janmark scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter, on four shots during a 6-3 victory over the host Stars on Wednesday.

Janmark, who had one goal in his initial 19 outings this season, recorded his first two tallies - and points - in 11 games. The 30-year-old forward opened his career with 34 goals in 154 games. Since the start of 2018-19, however, he has notched 35 tallies in 286 appearances. Janmark earned a plus-2 rating Wednesday, securing his first multi-goal game since he scored twice against the Jets on Jan. 2.