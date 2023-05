Janmark (undisclosed) didn't practice Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Janmark missed five straight games before returning to action for Game 1 on Wednesday. He managed to play only 4:02 in the first period before getting hurt again. He was unable to return and has to be considered a game-time decision at best for Game 2 on Saturday. Janmark had 10 goals and 25 points in 66 regular-season games.