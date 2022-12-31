Janmark produced an assist in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Janmark has four points over his last four games, but three of them came Dec. 21 against the Stars. The 30-year-old forward has seen an increased role for much of December, and he's been alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins lately. Even with middle-six minutes, Janmark is more appreciated for his steady defensive work than his scoring touch. He's at seven points, 23 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances.