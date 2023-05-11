Janmark (undisclosed) took line rushes in warmups, suggesting he'll return to the lineup Wednesday in Game 4 versus the Golden Knights, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

The Oilers often have a fluid lineup, so warmups must be taken with a grain of salt, but it appears the decision for the last scratch will be on defense. Janmark has dealt with multiple injuries in the postseason, and he has one assist, three shots on goal and three hits over two appearances in the playoffs. He's likely to see no more than bottom-six minutes.