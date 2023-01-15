Janmark scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

For the second time in a little over two weeks, Janmark has pieced together a three-game point streak. The former Golden Knight got quick revenge against his old team, scoring just 45 seconds into the game, and he set up Klim Kostin on the game-winning tally in the second period. Janmark is up to four goals, 13 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 31 appearances. His strong work in all zones has earned him some extra ice time during the Oilers' three-game winning streak.