Janmark (illness) won't return Saturday versus Vancouver, according to the NHL media site.
Janmark also missed Thursday's game against Tampa Bay. He has four goals and 13 points in 32 contests this season. Jesse Puljujarvi is expected to remain in the lineup for a second straight contest.
