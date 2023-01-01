Janmark posted an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Janmark was first to a loose puck that the Jets failed to control after a faceoff win. He set up Klim Kostin (undisclosed) for the Oilers' lone tally at 4:29 of the third period. With two goals and three helpers over his last five games, Janmark put up solid numbers to close out December. The 30-year-old has eight points, 24 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 24 contests this season. His strong play lately has earned him second-line minutes.