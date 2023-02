Janmark scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Janmark snapped his nine-game goal drought with a third-period tally. The 30-year-old is up to five goals, 12 helpers, 52 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 41 appearances this season. He's moved around the middle six at times, though he could be in line for an increased role if Evander Kane (upper body) is out beyond Sunday.