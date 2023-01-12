Janmark recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Janmark ended a three-game point drought with his helper on the second of Klim Kostin's goals in the game. The 30-year-old Janmark hasn't scored since a two-game effort Dec. 21 in Dallas, but he's managed a decent four helpers in the nine contests since. The Swede has earned 10 points, 31 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 29 outings.