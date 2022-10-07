Janmark is on waivers, per Sportsnet's Chris Johnston.
Janmark comes with a reasonable $1.25 million cap hit for the 2022-23 campaign, so he might get claimed. He had nine goals and 25 points in 67 games with Vegas last season.
