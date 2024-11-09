Janmark (undisclosed) is expected to play Saturday versus Vancouver.
On Thursday, Janmark was day-to-day with an injury, but he won't miss any game action. He has generated one goal, two assists, nine shots on net and seven hits through 14 appearances this season.
