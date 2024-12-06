Janmark logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Janmark has three helpers over his last eight contests. He hasn't scored since Nov. 3, logging a total of eight assists during his 14-game goal drought. The defensive forward is up to 11 points -- one shy of matching his total from 2023-24 -- through 26 appearances this season.
