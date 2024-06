Janmark recorded an assist, two shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Janmark has stepped up with three points during the Oilers' three-game winning streak. The 31-year-old forward is up to seven points, including a pair of shorthanded goals, as well as 21 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 24 playoff appearances in a bottom-six role.