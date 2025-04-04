Janmark notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Janmark ended a 13-game point drought with his assist on a Jeff Skinner tally in the second period. The 32-year-old Janmark continues to see steady usage in a middle-six role, but it's mostly for his defensive skills, not his scoring. He's at 18 points, 47 shots on net, 38 hits, 33 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 73 contests this season.