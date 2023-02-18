Janmark logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Janmark's offense has slowed down lately -- he has just two assists over eight games since he returned from a two-game absence due to an illness. The 30-year-old has slipped into a third-line role in that stretch, which has limited his chances to contribute. He's at four goals, 11 helpers, 50 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 40 appearances.