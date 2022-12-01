Janmark scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Janmark ended a six-game point drought in style, posting his first goal as an Oiler as part of a multi-point effort. The 29-year-old has seen increased usage lately in a top-six role since the Oilers are missing Kailer Yamamoto (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod (undisclosed), Evander Kane (wrist) and Warren Foegele (undisclosed). Through nine outings, Janmark has provided three points, nine shots and a minus-1 rating. He's a solid defensive forward, but he should have some chances to chip in offense while seeing more ice time.