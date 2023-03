Janmark notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Janmark has a goal and an assist through three games on the Oilers' current road trip. The 30-year-old forward was at his best in January, but he's slipped into a bottom-six role and stayed there since the All-Star break. for the season, he has 19 points, 61 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 50 contests.