Janmark scored twice in Edmonton's 4-1 win over Dallas on Thursday.
Janmark scored shorthanded late in the first period and that marker proved to be the game-winner. He was pretty cold before going into the contest, recording a goal and an assist over his previous 11 appearances. He's up to eight goals and 21 points in 53 outings in 2022-23.
