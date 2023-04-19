Janmark (undisclosed) missed morning skate for "maintenance reasons" and is considered questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against LA, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Janmark's status for Wednesday's contest may not be confirmed until the Oilers take the ice for pregame warmups. If Janmark's unable to go, look for Devin Shore to take his place in the lineup.
