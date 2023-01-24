Janmark (illness) will be back in the lineup Wednesday versus Columbus, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Janmark, who has sat out the past two games, has contributed four goals, nine assists and 40 shots on net over 32 games this season. He is projected to play alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Klim Kostin because Evander Kane (personal) is unavailable.

More News