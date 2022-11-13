Janmark posted an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Janmark has played in two games since he was called up by the Oilers to fill in for Evander Kane (wrist). The assist was Janmark's first point this season. The 29-year-old had nine goals and 16 helpers in 67 outings with the Golden Knights last year, but his ice time is expected to remain low as a defensive forward in the Oilers' top-heavy offense.