Janmark logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Janmark ended his eight-game point drought with a helper on a Curtis Lazar tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Janmark has struggled to be consistent on offense from a bottom-six role this season. He's now at seven points, 19 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 27 appearances, which just won't cut it for fantasy managers.