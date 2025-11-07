Janmark (undisclosed) is expected to make his season debut either Saturday or Monday against the Avalanche or the Blue Jackets, respectively, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Janmark was still skating in a fifth-line role at Friday's practice session, so a return Monday seems more likely. In the past, Janmark has found himself in a middle-six role without any power-play time. As such, he will be hard-pressed to get over the 20-point threshold and offer much more than mid-range fantasy value, at best.