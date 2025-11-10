Janmark (undisclosed) will make his season debut Monday against the Blue Jackets, Paige Martin of Oilers TV reports.

Janmark sustained an undisclosed injury during training camp and was unavailable for the first month of the regular season. However, he's practiced with the team recently and will be able to return to game action against Columbus. He made 80 regular-season appearances for the Oilers last year, recording two goals, 16 assists, 45 hits, 35 blocked shots and 22 PIM while averaging 13:18 of ice time.