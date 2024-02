Janmark scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Janmark has goals in consecutive games after going 10 contests without a point. The 31-year-old contributed his tally in a three-goal third period for the Oilers. He's up to three goals, eight points, 43 shots on net, 35 hits and 32 PIM in 42 appearances this season. Janmark's lack of offense keeps out of considering for fantasy managers, but he's done enough overall to maintain a steady bottom-six role.