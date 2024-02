Janmark scored a goal on two shots and added seven PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

The goal was Janmark's third over the last four contests. He was at risk of losing playing time earlier in the month, but he's responded well to a Feb. 13 healthy scratch. The forward has nine points, 48 shots on net, 36 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 44 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.