Janmark provided two goals in Edmonton's 5-2 victory over San Jose on Thursday.

Janmark's second marker was netted late in the second period while Edmonton was shorthanded. Going into Thursday's action, the 30-year-old hadn't recorded a goal in his past 12 contests, though he did register two assists in that span. He has finished the regular season with 10 goals and 25 points in 66 contests. Janmark is projected to serve as a bottom-six forward in the playoffs.