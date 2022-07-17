Janmark signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Oilers on Sunday.
Janmark finished 2021-22 with 25 points and 89 shots on goal across 67 contests. The 29-year-old filled a variety of roles for the Golden Knights, who dealt with numerous injuries, but Janmark is at his best on the defensive side of a middle-six role.
