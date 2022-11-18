Janmark is skating on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman at practice Friday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
This is a big move for Janmark, who picked up his first point as an Oiler on Saturday. Janmark has one point in three games since his recall from AHL Bakersfield where he had two goals and four points in four games.
