Janmark recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
With five points over his last eight games, Janmark is doing fine in a third-line role. The 30-year-old helped out on a Nick Bjugstad tally in the first period. Janmark is up to eight goals, 14 helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 55 appearances this season.
