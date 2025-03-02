Janmark recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Janmark has two helpers over his last six contests. He was also a healthy scratch once in that span. The Oilers have rotated Janmark, Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Kasperi Kapanen and Matthew Savoie out of the lineup at times, so none of those players can be considered a safe bet in fantasy. Janmark helps his cause through defensive play, and he's had an alright year on offense with 17 points, 38 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 59 appearances.