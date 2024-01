Janmark posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Janmark went 16 games without a point before helping out on Derek Ryan's game-tying goal in the third period Tuesday. While that's a brutal slump, Janmark's spot as a bottom-six forward for the Oilers makes consistency on offense difficult. He's at six points, 31 shots on net, 20 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 30 appearances while often having a focus on the defensive side of the game.