Janmark (shoulder) has not resumed skating and has no timeline to return to the Oilers' lineup, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Janmark is potentially a long-term injured reserve candidate given his lack of a timeline. If that happens, it would free up enough cap space for the Oilers to recall a player. The winger is unlikely to play within the next week, and he can be considered out indefinitely until he returns to practice.