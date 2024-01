Janmark has gone 13 games without a point.

Janmark had three assists Dec. 6 versus the Hurricanes, but he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in the month since. The 31-year-old won't be a regular contributor on offense since he's stuck in a bottom-six role for an Oilers team that's at essentially full health. Janmark has five points, 29 shots on net, 19 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 26 outings overall, and his defensive skills should keep him in the lineup.