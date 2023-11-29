Janmark scored a goal, doled out five hits, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Janmark got a piece of a Mattias Ekholm shot, tipping it in for the Oilers' second goal. The tally was Janmark's first point in four games since he returned from a shoulder injury. The 30-year-old filled in on the top line with Zach Hyman (illness) out Tuesday. Janmark has one goal, nine shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-5 rating through 11 outings while most often playing in a bottom-six role.