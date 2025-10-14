Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Targeting weekend return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Janmark (undisclosed) could be an option against either the Devils or Red Wings on Saturday or Sunday, respectively, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
While the news officially rules Janmark out for at least two more games, he has a more concrete timeline to return. Once the veteran center is given the all-clear, he figures to slot into a bottom-six role, which could see Isaac Howard or David Tomasek headed to the minors.
