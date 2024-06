Janmark scored a shorthanded goal, logged an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Janmark made his impact early Saturday, scoring the opening goal and setting up Adam Henrique on the Oilers' second tally. Prior to Saturday, Janmark had gone without a point in his previous five games. The winger contributed three goals, three assists, 18 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating over 22 playoff contests in a bottom-six role.