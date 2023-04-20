Janmark won't play in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Kings after blocking a shot with his foot in the series opener, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Janmark had an assist in 14:52 of ice time during Game 1, but it appears the injury popped up following that contest. The 30-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. It's unclear if the Oilers will opt for a traditional lineup or a seven-defensemen arrangement -- forward Devin Shore or defenseman Philip Broberg are the options to take Janmark's place in the lineup.