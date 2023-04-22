Janmark will miss Friday's contest against LA, per the NHL media site.
Janmark is out for the second consecutive game. He had 10 goals and 25 points in 66 regular-season appearances. When Janmark is healthy, he'll likely draw back into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity.
More News
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Unavailable for Game 2•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Generates assist Monday•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Scores two goals vs. San Jose•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Gathers helper in win•
-
Oilers' Mattias Janmark: Snags assist Monday•