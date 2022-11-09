Janmark was recalled by Edmonton on Wednesday.
Janmark has two goals and four points in four AHL games this season. He scored nine goals and 25 points in 67 contests with Vegas in 2021-22 while averaging 14:21 of ice time. With Evander Kane (wrist) expected to miss 3-4 months, Janmark might stay in the NHL for quite a while.
