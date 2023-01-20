Janmark was a late scratch from Thursday's game versus Tampa Bay because of an illness, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Janmark has four goals and 13 points in 32 contests this season. Jesse Puljujarvi, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, will draw back into the lineup.
