The Oilers announced Wednesday that Janmark (undisclosed) isn't expected to participate in training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Janmark underwent season-ending surgery in late March to address a chronic injury, and he hasn't yet recovered enough to be ready for training camp in September. While the Oilers haven't officially revealed his status for the start of the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss time since he'll presumably need to ramp up before he's in the mix to return to game action. Across 43 regular-season appearances with Edmonton last year, he recorded a goal, seven assists, 22 PIM, 13 blocked shots and 10 hits while averaging 11:51 of ice time.