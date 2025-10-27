Janmark (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's game in Vancouver.

Janmark has yet to make his 2025-26 debut, and his status for a return to game action is murky at this point. Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Oct. 14 that the veteran forward could be an option for a pair of games Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, so it's unclear if Janmark has suffered a setback in his recovery. Edmonton's next game is Tuesday versus the Mammoth.