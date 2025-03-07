Jones logged an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

This was Jones' first point at the NHL level this season. He went scoreless in seven outings with the Bruins before a trade Tuesday brought him into the Oilers' organization. He pushed Jeff Skinner out of the lineup for Thursday's game, though both players could lose out when fellow trade acquisition Trent Frederic (lower body) is ready for his team debut. Jones offers some physicality and could improve Edmonton's bottom six, but he isn't likely to play a large enough role to be a factor in fantasy.