Jones was placed on waivers by the Oilers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Bakersfield, the team announced Sunday.

Jones, who has been battling an injury during training camp, has hit waivers and will likely begin the year in the AHL. It's perhaps a bit of a surprise, considering since he was acquired from the Bruins, the 27-year-old didn't play a single game with AHL Bakersfield. In the 26 NHL games split between Boston and Edmonton, he had two points, both coming with the Oilers.