Jones was scratched for Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers after playing in the previous four games.

Jones has filled a part-time role all season. The Oilers have battled a number of injuries to forwards in the first quarter of the campaign, but the team is almost healthy now, missing just Matt Savoie (lower body), Isaac Howard (knee) and Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) up front. When one or more of them return, Jones could be at risk of landing on waivers, unless other injuries surface between now and then. Jones has yet to earn a point in 10 games, adding six shots on net, 22 hits and 10 PIM.