Jones scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Monday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

Jones lit the lamp for the first time this season to spark Edmonton's offense eight minutes into the second period. With the twine finder, he is up to two points, 11 shots on goal and 18 hits through seven appearances this season. The 27-year-old winger has been a solid source of all-around production since his call-up from AHL Bakersfield. While his overall fantasy value is capped in a fourth-line role, he could see a bump in value if the Oilers' coaching staff decides to expand his role due to his recent appearances on the scoresheet.